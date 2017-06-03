Fishing license requirement waived throughout TX today

Texas Parks and Wildlife allowed anyone in the state to fish on public waters without a license Saturday.

The rain held off just long enough to allow families the chance to have some fishing fun in the sun.

Typically, people need to have a fishing license, but today that requirement was waived.

The waiver allowed the Williams family from Copperas Cove to adventure to Lake Belton for the first time.

"Well, I received a text yesterday from one of my friends at church and she told me that 'tomorrow is Texas fishing day, you don't have to have a license to go fishing' so I knew at that moment that I was gonna be out fishing today. Bring the family out to have some fun on the lake," Samson Williams, a participant in license-free fishing, said.

Williams also said he wishes Texas Parks and Wildlife offered license-free days more often.

