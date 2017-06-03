Man swallows meth and glass pipe to evade arrest

Freestone County deputies prevented a man to swallow methamphetamine and a glass pipe while conducting a traffic stop.

On June 2, deputies conducted a traffic stop on FM 80 near FM 833. As deputies were approaching the vehicle, the passenger of the vehicle, identified as James "Eric" Minze attempted to swallow methamphetamine and eat a glass pipe containing the drug.

A struggle with deputies followed. Deputies were able to recover 1.3 grams of the drug from his mouth.

Minze also possessed 6 hydrocodone tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Minze was booked into the Freestone county jail with charges of possession, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, and resisting arrest.

