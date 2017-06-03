Report: Plane headed to Dallas from San Antonio veers off runway

A plane headed to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from San Antonio International Airport has veered off the runway, according to NBC-DFW.

The station is reporting that an American Airlines flight veered off the edge of a runway at 9:45 a.m. according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said the Boeing 737 veered off shortly after takeoff and got stuck in the mud on the edge of the runway.

According to the San Antonio airport, all flights have been suspended while crew remove the aircraft from the mud.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.