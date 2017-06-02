Woman dead after three-vehicle wreck

A woman is dead after a wreck on Stan Schlueter Loop.

Killeen police say the accident happened at 2:58 p.m. Thursday at Bunny Trail and Stan Schlueter.

Police said a BMW, driven by Maria Tabonares, 23, was stopped facing north on Bunny Trail attempting to turn left to travel west on Stan Schlueter.

Witnesses told KPD that a Nissan traveling on the east lane of Stan Schlueter ran a red light and hit the BMW and another vehicle as they entered the intersection.

Tabonares was transported to Seton Medical Center and flown to Baylor Scott & White where she succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the KPD Traffic Unit.

