Woman dead after three-vehicle wreck

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A woman is dead after a wreck on Stan Schlueter Loop. 

Killeen police say the accident happened at 2:58 p.m. Thursday at Bunny Trail and Stan Schlueter. 

Police said a BMW, driven by Maria Tabonares, 23, was stopped facing north on Bunny Trail attempting to turn left to travel west on Stan Schlueter. 

Witnesses told KPD that a Nissan traveling on the east lane of Stan Schlueter ran a red light and hit the BMW and another vehicle as they entered the intersection. 

Tabonares was transported to Seton Medical Center and flown to Baylor Scott & White where she succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m. 

The crash is being investigated by the KPD Traffic Unit. 

