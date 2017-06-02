Texas Ranger finds group of armadillos in NTX

A Texas Ranger came across a group of armadillos at Eisenhower State Park in North Texas.

Armadillos give birth to identical quadruplets according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. During their continuous search for food, armadillos can seem unaware of their surroundings.

Normally the armadillo wanders about in a rambling, unhurried manner.

If left alone, it travels no more than one-third mile per hour, but when danger threatens, it can turn on the speed and is a master at dodging.

The body shell is divided into three main parts. The front part protects the shoulders and provides an area into which the head can be partially retracted. The back part protects the pelvic region, and the middle – which consists of nine, flexible, somewhat-telescoping bands – connects the other two parts.

