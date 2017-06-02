72-year-old CTX man charged with child indecency - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

72-year-old CTX man charged with child indecency

BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Bell County Sheriff's Department arrested 72-year-old Johnny Chervenka for a warrant on child indecency.

On April 12, the victim, a 9-year-old girl, made the report to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The Special Crime Unit conducted a investigation and issued a warrant June 1. Chervenka was arrested on June 2. 

The bond is suggested to be $50,000. He is being held at the Bell County Jail. 

