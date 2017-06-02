'Kids and K-9 Camp' to take place in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

'Kids and K-9 Camp' to take place in Temple

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Temple Parks and Recreation will be hosting "Kids and K-9 Camp" in Temple.

It will take place at Gober Party House from June 5-9 at 11:30 a.m.

Kids can take their dog and teach them fun agility skills and tricks. 

Kids ages 7-12 are welcome and the cost is $69 per child. 

For more information call 254-298-5474.

