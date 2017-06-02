Iwo Jima veteran, former mayor laid to rest

Keifer Marshall Jr. was laid to rest Friday morning on June 2.

Funeral services were held at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple at 10 a.m. with a private burial after.

Marshall was born and raised in Temple, and he was a graduate of Temple High School, class of 1942.

Marshall served our country as a Marine rifleman during World War II. He also was a part of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Upon returning home, Marshall started his own insurance business and served as Mayor of Temple.

Current Mayor of Temple, Danny Dunn, had all city building's American flags lowered to half mast Friday to honor the legacy of Marshall.

