City of Killeen to host 'Lets Glow Dance' for special needs young adults

The City of Killeen is partnering with the Killeen's Youth Advisory Commission to host the "Let's Glow Dance" for special needs young adults.

It will take place at the Killeen Community Center on June 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Special needs young adults ages 12 and up along with a caregiver or family member are invited to a night of dancing.

Admission is $5 and free for one caregiver or family member.

For more information, call the Killeen Community Center at 501-8889.

