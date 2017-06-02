Waco organization to begin roof repair program for low income families

The Waco Community Development is starting a new program to help low income families with repairing their roofs.

With the spring rainy months, many families have roof problems. The Waco Community Development hopes to address those issues.

The program is free to low-income families that live in the city of Waco. The Waco Community Development has enough funds to repair 20 roofs.

They will open enrollment from June 12 to July 14. Home evaluations will begin in August.

You can apply at the Waco Community Development Office or at their website http://wacocdc.org/

For more info you can contact the Waco Community Development at 254-235-7358.

