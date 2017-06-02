Baylor engineering students create electric chair to help toddle - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor engineering students create electric chair to help toddler

Baylor engineering students have designed a chair to help a two-year-old girl with muscular spinal atrophy.

The chair allows the toddler, Emme, to move around and interact with her peers.

Engineering students will be giving the chair to the family Friday morning.

