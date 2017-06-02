Waco police looking for missing man, may be in need of medicatio - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco police looking for missing man, may be in need of medication

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department is looking for a missing man. 

On May 14, was the last time Michael Wayne Dawson was seen by his family. 

He is 38-years-old, 5'8 and weighs165 lbs.

Dawson is a mental health patient, a diabetic and may be in need of medication.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoddie and gray shoes.

If anyone has information on Dawson's whereabouts, you are asked to contact Waco police at 264-750-7500.

