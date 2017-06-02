Police: Missing man has been located

Waco Police said that the missing man from Waco has been located.

On May 14, was the last time Michael Wayne Dawson was seen by his family. Waco police said Dawson was found and no longer considered missing.

He is 38-years-old, 5'8 and weighs 165 lbs.

Dawson is a mental health patient, a diabetic and may be in need of medication.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and gray shoes.

No other details were released.

