'Disney on Ice presents Dream Big' brings characters to life in Waco

Some of your favorite Disney characters are trading in their shoes for some ice skates this weekend, as "Disney on Ice presents Dream Big" makes a stop at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

News Channel 25's Pattrik Simmons sat down with Princess Tiana herself to get an inside look at the big show.

"It tells the stories of nine Disney princesses and one queen. The princesses range from Snow White and Cinderella to, like, more modern princesses, Tiana and the ladies from Frozen," Chelsea Ridley, who plays Princess Tiana, said.

More than 40 skaters and lots of props and stages help make the dream come true. But that's not all!

"We have Aladdin. He's swinging from the rafters. We have Olaf. Who doesn't love Olaf? Everyone loves Olaf. I hear a certain crustacean is here as well. It's a little bit of everything," Ridley said.

With moves that go from the ice to the air to the tune of your favorite Disney songs, it's a magical experience for the skaters playing the characters.

"It feels like flying. It's like the most freeing feeling you could ever experience," she said.

It's also a magical experience for the fans in the audience -- both young and wise.

"Sometimes, you know, life gets stressful, and you want to take your time out and see something different and live that dream world you saw as a kid. And I think that's why it's great, not only for the kids, but for the family," Ridley said. "Because the families are reliving it with their kids. It's like a tradition that keeps going."

"Disney on Ice presents Dream Big" runs from Thursday, June 1, through Sunday, June 4.

Tickets are on sale at disneyonice.com.

