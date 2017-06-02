Sneak Peek at your Weekend Forecast

June 1st is a noteworthy date in the meteorological calendar.

First off, it’s the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Atlantic Basin typically experiences more tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico throughout June and early July than the central and eastern Atlantic. If the eastern half of Texas is going to experience a major tropical flooding event, there’s a higher likelihood of it occurring in early Summer than the end of Summer. Remember Tropical Storm Allison in 2001? Flooding from this system lead to 55 fatalities in southeast Texas.

June 1st is also the first day of Meteorological Summer (in the northern hemisphere). This month is usually the time of year when severe weather activity starts to wind down across Texas. The good news: the forecast is trending that way around next Wednesday. But before that happens, another stormy few days are likely across parts of Central Texas.

Let’s start off with your Friday forecast. We’re anticipating a very similar day compared to Thursday. Most of the day will feature warm and muggy conditions, and fairly cloudy skies. Highs should top out in the upper 80s. Daytime heating will trigger the development of puffy cumulus clouds, which may transition into some isolated storms late in the day. The severe threat is low. If you have plans on going out tonight, the main risks will be locally heavy rain and lightning (if a storm moves over your area). Remember, storms will be quite scattered in nature.

Saturday’s forecast gets a little more interesting. A weak wave of low pressure will approach from the west, which will create a more favorable environment for storm development. Winds won’t be exceptionally strong. However, they will twist and turn enough to generate stronger thunderstorms. We’re expecting a few storms to develop during the afternoon and evening, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if some of these storms turned strong to severe. Storms will be capable of producing hail, gusty winds, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Not everyone will see storms on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will be the two days we’ll need to keep an eye on. The aforementioned wave of low pressure will shift over Central Texas. This system will bring higher chances for widespread storms. Although the severe threat will (still) be fairly low, a few storms could definitely turn severe. Similar threats are anticipated for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week (hail, damaging winds, locally heavy rain & lightning). Due to the potential for prolonged heavy rain, the flooding threat will be higher between Sunday & Monday.

Storm chances will drop off Tuesday & Wednesday, and conditions should be pretty quiet the remainder of the work week. Keep your First Alert 25 weather apps handy. We will be sure to send frequent updates.

