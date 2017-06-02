Baylor WBB Welcomes Matt Shadeed

Eighteenth-year head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey announced the addition of Matt Shadeed to her staff on June 1, 2017. Shadeed joins the Lady Bears as Director of Athletic Performance and will oversee strength and conditioning, nutrition and physical preparation for the program.

“Our family is extremely excited to be in Waco working with head coach Kim Mulkey and Baylor women’s basketball,” Shadeed said. “The opportunity to be able to return to the game of basketball and serve such a prestigious program were more than we could ask for, and we are ready to get to work.”

Shadeed brings more than eight years of experience at five institutions to Baylor, most recently leading Arkansas State for the last three years as assistant athletic director for athletics performance. He oversaw strength and conditioning efforts of the Red Wolves’ football program, which made back-to-back-to-back postseason appearances (2014, 2015, 2016) and won back-to-back conference championships (2015, 2016) under his direction, while also coordinating nutrition, social media, massage therapy, continuing education and technology efforts for the athletics performance department.

Prior to Arkansas State, Shadeed spend two years as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for football at the University of Mississippi and nine months as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for women’s basketball and softball at the University of Southern Mississippi.

After getting his start in the profession as an intern strength and conditioning coach at Louisiana State, where he completed more than 800 hours working with six different athletics programs in five months, Shadeed served as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach at Nova Southeastern University.

While pursuing a master’s degree at Nova Southeastern, Shadeed directed strength and conditioning programs for men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s tennis, softball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s track and field. He also assisted the head strength coach in all phases of design and development of the institution’s new strength and conditioning complex.

Shadeed earned a bachelor of science degree with an emphasis in exercise science from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2009 and a master of science degree with an emphasis in athletic administration in 2012. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in neuromechanics from the University of Mississippi.

Shadeed is certified as a strength and conditioning coach by CSCCa, a corrective exercise specialist by NASM, a sports performance Level 1 coach by USAW and a PN-1 by Precision Nutrition. A 2016 Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year nominee (NSCA) and 2011 John Stucky Award (CSCCa) recipient, Shadeed is also certified in first aid by the American Red Cross and in adult CPR/AED by the American Heart Association.

Shadeed resides in nearby China Spring, Texas, with his wife, Emily, and son, Bear.

Shadeed replaces Jeremy Heffner, who after seven years with the Lady Bears accepted the head strength and conditioning coaching position at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas. He will work there with his wife, Karly, who accepted a school counselor position.