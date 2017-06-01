Things to do in CTX this weekend

Are you looking for something to do in CTX this weekend?

Here's a few ideas!

FRIDAY

First Friday Waco

Downtown Waco

10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Improv Comedy Show

Brazos Theatre - Waco

8:30 p.m.

Disney on Ice

Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo

June 2 - 4

Movie in the Park

Robinson

5 p.m.

First Friday - Temple

Downtown Temple

5:30 p.m.

Hot Summer Sounds

Miller Park - Temple

7:30 p.m.

Movie in the Park - Killeen

Killeen Community Center

8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Community Fishing Day

Lake Waco Wetlands

9 a.m.

Wonder Woman Day!

Bankston's Comics-Sportcards

10:30 a.m.

3rd Annual Battle of the Food Trucks 2017

2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Family Fun Day

Richland Mall

?11 a.m.

Disney Beauty & the Beast + Painting with a Twist

Painting with a Twist - Harker Heights

1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Live Music - Tanner Newman

Miller's Smokehouse - Belton

8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Yoga Off the Mat

Black World Books - Killeen

11 a.m.

19th Annual Bowen Musicfest

Indian Spring Park - Waco

1 p.m.

Cannonball

Lions Junction Family Water Park - Temple

6:30 p.m.

