Things to do in CTX this weekend

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Are you looking for something to do in CTX this weekend? 

Here's a few ideas! 

FRIDAY

First Friday Waco
Downtown Waco 
10 a.m. - 11 p.m. 

Improv Comedy Show 
Brazos Theatre - Waco 
8:30 p.m. 

Disney on Ice 
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo 
June 2 - 4 

Movie in the Park 
Robinson 
5 p.m. 

First Friday - Temple 
Downtown Temple 
5:30 p.m. 

Hot Summer Sounds 
Miller Park - Temple 
7:30 p.m. 

Movie in the Park - Killeen 
Killeen Community Center 
8:30 p.m. 

SATURDAY

Community Fishing Day 
Lake Waco Wetlands
9 a.m. 

Wonder Woman Day! 
Bankston's Comics-Sportcards 
10:30 a.m. 

3rd Annual Battle of the Food Trucks 2017 
2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. 
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 

Family Fun Day 
Richland Mall 
?11 a.m. 

Disney Beauty & the Beast + Painting with a Twist
Painting with a Twist - Harker Heights 
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. 

Live Music - Tanner Newman
Miller's Smokehouse - Belton
8 p.m. 

SUNDAY

Yoga Off the Mat 
Black World Books - Killeen 
11 a.m. 

19th Annual Bowen Musicfest 
Indian Spring Park - Waco 
1 p.m. 

Cannonball 
Lions Junction Family Water Park - Temple 
6:30 p.m. 

