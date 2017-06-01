Three Texans arrested in connection to murder in CO

Three suspects have been charged with first degree murder after police found a man dead in his friend’s home in Durango, CO.

At about 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, La Plata County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of County Road 207.

When they entered the home, they found 34-year-old David Antonio Gaytan dead from a gunshot wound. Witnesses describe two men and a woman leaving the home in a black Sedan with Texas license plates after hearing the gun shot.

Colorado State Police arrested the driver and two passengers. They have been identified as Kevin Goff, Alysse Rios,and Michael Jones. All three are believed to be from Texas, with Rios being from Corsicana.

All three are being held with no bond for first degree murder and will be transferred to La Plata County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing information on the possible motive for the shooting.

An autopsy for Gaytan is scheduled for Thursday.

Gaytan is believed to be a La Plata County resident.

He was shot while at a friend’s home at Lightner Creek Mobile Home Park about 3 miles west of Durango.

