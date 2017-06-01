Sheriff's office arrests eight in four and a half hour sting

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested eight people in four and a half hours after conducting an online sting on Wednesday.

Detectives posed as prostitutes in an online site from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The eight people arrested, which are considered sex buyers or 'Johns' face prostitution charges.

The suspects were James Gant, Timothy Swinnie, Wilson Castaneda, Jacinto Hernandez, Cassidy Sullivan, Darren Smith, Jesus Salinas, and James Miller. Miller is a registered sex offender, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the outcome of this sting was surprising.

"The shocking thing is that this was not a late night, on the weekend that you would get this many people. It was in the middle of the week, middle of the day, Wednesday morning and they just kept coming out of the woodwork," McNamara said.

He said the Sheriff's Office does these types of stings periodically to see if there is a demand.

"We were overwhelmed with the number of people we got in such a short period of time," McNamara said.

Copyright KXXV. All rights reserved.