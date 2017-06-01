CTX high school student wins 'Texas Music Scholar' award

A University High School student was named "Texas Music Scholar" by the Texas Music Educators Association.

Magnolia Oliphant is a sophomore who sings in the University High School choir.

Oliphant was nominated for the statewide music award by University High School Choir Director Lucy Murphy.

The Waco ISD Board of Trustees recognized Oliphant for her achievement on May 25.

The Texas Music Scholar Award is a prestigious award given to students who have outstanding qualities in musicianship and citizenship in their school.

