CHECK IT OUT: Caterpillar to become largest moth in North America found in Moody

A interesting caterpillar was found at Mother Neff State Park in Moody.

It will become a Cecropia Moth.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife said the caterpillar is expected to emerge from its cocoon as a large brown, white and red moth.

The Cecropia Moth is the largest native moth in North America, with a wingspan of seven inches.

The National Wildlife Federations said that these nocturnal moths are found in hardwood forests east of the Rocky Mountains in the U.S. and Canada. They are attracted to street and porch lights, which is where most lucky viewers encounter them.

They also said adult moths do not eat and only live for about two weeks.

