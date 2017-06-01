Police asking for cooperation in power outage

The Gatesville Police Department is asking the public to cooperate with them while they try to get power back up in Gatesville.

The police department is asking the public to not call them about the power outage. The Gatesville police said they are aware of the situation and have contacted the proper channels to get the situation repaired.

Police said the power will come back shortly. However, they said that would need to turn some places off who currently have power in order to restore power back on the others.

They are asking not to call 911 to report the outage.

