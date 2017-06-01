Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day?

It's no secret breakfast is important to start the day, but many people aren't in the breakfast habit. Vince Erickson was wondering what are the best practices when it comes to breakfast and got some answers.

Local licensed dietitian Katherine Olansen told News Channel 25, "Breakfast is really important because it’s the first thing you do to jump-start your metabolism. Metabolism can definitely be regarded as an engine. What we need to do is treat our body like a car engine - and it requires fuel, but if you don’t put the right kind of fuel in your body, it’s not going to function properly."

Olansen also had recommendations about what’s best, nutrition-wise.

"It’s really important to get an adequate amount of protein at breakfast, that’s what’s going to keep you full and satisfied until your next meal, so I recommend shooting for 20-30 grams of protein at breakfast," Olansen said.

She also had some suggestions when you might be in a hurry getting up and getting out the door.

"Having things ready, having thought about something the night before, that you want to eat in the morning—that’s something personally I like to do—think about what I’m going to have for breakfast the next morning so it’s something you can look forward to," Olansen said. "And, it also helps you to know that you have those food items on hand, and that’ll keep you going through the drive through to get something that may or may not be the best choice."

Olansen also recommended two websites for detailed information on breakfast--and anything dealing with nutrition: www.eatright.org and www.choosemyplate.gov.

