Baylor Softball’s Cargill Named NFCA All-American

Baylor's Lindsey Cargill was named the ninth All-American in Baylor history, voted to the National Fastpitch Coaches Assocation (NFCA) All-America second team, announced by the organization on Wednesday afternoon during a press conference at the Women’s College World Series.

Cargill has helped lead Baylor to a 48-13 record, helping lead Baylor back to the WCWS for the fourth time in the program’s history, the second time in her collegiate career.

The Robinson, Texas native broke the Baylor career hits record, entering the WCWS with 250 hits in her decorated four seasons at BU.

Leading into Thursday evening’s game with Oklahoma, Cargill sits 15 percentage points over the single-season batting average record (Kyla Walker, .415, 2016), holding a .430 average for the season with 80 hits and a Big 12-best 34 stolen bases.

“It’s a testament to the value of hard work and that hard work really pays off,” said head coach Glenn Moore. “She’s given Baylor softball 100% effort every day she steps onto the field. I couldn’t be more proud of her and I’m glad she got the recognition she deserves.”

Baylor's program has now had nine All-Americans and Cargill's selection marks the 12th honor overall, with Brette Reagan as Baylor’s only three-time selection and Whitney Canion a two-time honoree.

The honors for Cargill gives Baylor its first All-American since teammate Shelby Friudenberg in 2015 and marks just the third time that a Lady Bear has earned both NFCA All-America honors and CoSIDA Academic All-America.

Cargill was an All-Big 12 first team selection and an NFCA All-Region first team selection.