Riley Sartain Named NFCA Third Team All-American

Texas A&M softball sophomore Riley Sartain was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Third Team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.

Sartain's selection marks the 38th time a Texas A&M player has been selected to an All-American team and the 16th under head coach Jo Evans.

"It means the absolute world to me,” Sartain said. “To be in a prestigious group with so many amazing players is such an honor. I am so thankful for the opportunity to bring an honor like this back to College Station and to our program. This whole experience being here at the Women’s College World Series and being named an All-American still doesn’t feel real at all. I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough because without them, none of this would even be possible. I am so honored and humbled to be alongside Amanda (Scarborough), Jamie (Hinshaw), Megan (Gibson) and Tori (Vidales). It really is a dream come true.”

The Aledo, Texas native leads the Aggies in batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.453) and RBI (48) and is second on the team in slugging percentage (.652), hits (56) and home runs (12).

Sartain also earned All-SEC Second Team honors after leading the team with a .300 average in conference play with four homers and 17 RBI.

Sartain and the Aggies kick off the Women’s College World Series on Thursday with a matchup against top-seeded Florida at 11 a.m. on ESPN.