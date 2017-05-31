Man arrested for child pornography, sexual performance of a child

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Bell County Sheriff's Office executed two felony warrants at a home.

The search took place Wednesday May 31 in Holland Texas.

Paul Anthony Spinn of Holland was taken into custody for warrants of sexual performance of a child and promotion of child pornography. Both are second degree felony charges.

According to the Hamilton's Sheriff's Office, the arrest stems from a recent arrest made on May 18 where Spinn went to Hamilton to meet what he believed to be a 15-year-old female.

Spinn had agreed to engage in sexual intercourse with the child. Upon arrival, Spinn was met by Hamilton's Sheriff's investigators.

A search warrant was later obtained for data stored on Spinn's cell phone. Once the data was extracted, investigators located numerous children being sexually engaged with Spinn.

The investigation is ongoing. Victims were identified in Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri. This case could result in federal charges being issued through the U.S. Attorney's Office in Waco.

