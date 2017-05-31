Three men in custody for mailbox vandalization incident - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three men in custody for mailbox vandalization incident

(Source: Leon County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Leon County Sheriff's Office)
LEON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Three men are in custody regarding a vandalized mailboxes incident that took place back on May 6.

The suspects are Jonathan A. Golemon, Kaleb N. Licius and Saabir B. Summerville.

The three men were arrested by the Leon County Sheriff's Office based on tips that were provided to their tip line. 

