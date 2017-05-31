Belton Superintendent recommending new tech principal

Belton ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon is recommending Ben Smith to be Belton New Tech High School next principal.

The school board will consider her recommendation at their meeting on June 19.

Smith has been the school's assistant principal since 2015. Prior to that, he was the assistant principal at Lake Belton Middle School. He was also a teacher and coach at Belton High School.

Smith has 15 years of experience including 10 years in Belton ISD.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Texas State University and a master's degree in educational administration from Tarleton State University.

Jill Ross is the current principal at Belton New Tech. Belston ISD announced early this month that Ross will be Belton High School next principal.

