Massage business closed after human trafficking raid

McLennan County Sheriff deputies raided a massage business on Tuesday after suspicion of human trafficking activity. The business remained closed on Wednesday.

Deputies executing two search warrants at the business said they found evidence of human trafficking and prostitution at Twin Oriental Massage located in the 1500 block of Wooded Acres.

Two women, ages 55 and 57, were initially detained during the raid. They were later identified as victims. Representatives from UnBound explained to them what was happening during the raid.

In addition, the organization which works to combat human trafficking, offered them resources to help them through this process.

The investigation is ongoing and arrests may be coming.

