TV & Kickoff Times Announced For Three Baylor Football Games

Television details and times for three 2017 Baylor football games were announced by the Big 12 Conference office and its television partners Wednesday.

Baylor’s contest at TCU, which was previously moved to Friday, Nov. 24, will be played at 11 a.m. CT and be televised by FS1. The game had been slated for Saturday, Nov. 25, but the change allowed for a national television audience to watch the contest on the day after Thanksgiving.

Baylor’s second non-conference game of 2017, Sept. 9 vs. UTSA, will be televised on FSN from McLane Stadium. The kick-off time for the Bears and Roadrunners is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

BU plays its first 2017 road game at Duke on Sept. 16 with kickoff slated for 11:30 a.m. CT. The game will be televised by ACC RSN. Additional coverage details are pending and will be announced at a later date.

The Bears finished the 2016 season as Motel 6 Cactus Bowl champions (31-12 win over Boise State), their school-record seventh straight bowl appearance. BU signed a top-40 ranked recruiting class this spring and will open the first season under head coach Matt Rhule on Sept. 2 at McLane Stadium vs. Liberty. The kickoff time and television arrangements for that game will be announced in the near future.

BAYLOR FOOTBALL 2017 SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 - Liberty

Sept. 9 - UTSA, FSN, 7 p.m. CT

Sept. 16 - at Duke, ACC RSN, 11:30 a.m. CT

Sept. 23 - Oklahoma

Sept. 30 - at Kansas State

Oct. 14 - at Oklahoma State

Oct. 21 - West Virginia (Homecoming)

Oct. 28 - Texas

Nov. 4 - at Kansas

Nov. 11 - vs. Texas Tech (Arlington, Texas)

Nov. 18 - Iowa State

Nov. 24 - at TCU, FS1, 11 a.m. CT