Highlanders to face Chipola in elimination game

The Highlanders battled hard last night and suffered a tough loss to San Jacinto. McLennan now moves into the elimination bracket and will face Chipola at 4 p.m. (CT) today. Watch the game through live video stream at www.njcaatv.com, or listen to Tom and Lark on 101.3FM in the Waco area or online at www.1660espn.com. For complete tournament information including stats, bracket and game stories, visit jucogj.org.