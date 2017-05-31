No. 15 Baylor Softball Opens Play in Women’s College World Series

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
Television details and times for three 2017 Baylor football games were announced by the Big 12 Conference office and its television partners Wednesday.More >>
The Highlanders battled hard last night and suffered a tough loss to San Jacinto. McLennan now moves into the elimination bracket and will face Chipola at 4 p.m. (CT) today.More >>
The No. 15-seed Baylor Lady Bears (46-12) is set to play in the program’s fourth Women’s College World Series, the first since 2014, with BU opening the tournament with No. 10 Oklahoma on Thursday, June 1, at 8:30 p.m. at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla.More >>
In a tough battle of the two Texas representatives at the JUCO World Series tonight in Grand Junction, Colorado, the McLennan Highlanders fell to the San Jacinto Gators 9-8.More >>
