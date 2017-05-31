Killeen city manager meets goals in 100 days

Killeen city manager Rob Olson met his goals for his first 100 days in office, but looks forward to continuing to help the city through any issues it may face.

Olson met with many people of Killeen, was briefed numerous times and visited city and community facilities during his first 100 days.

As city manager, he is eager to continue to help with budget and organizational issues.

He doesn't shy away from issues, but rather seeks them out. He said its part of what drew him to Killeen in the first place.

