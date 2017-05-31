Fish without a license on Saturday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fish without a license on Saturday

(Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife) (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife)
TEXAS (KXXV) -

You can fish for free without a license on any Texas public waters on Saturday June 3.

To find places in where to fish, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website http://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/wheretofish/

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly