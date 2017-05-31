Man who died after crashing into National Guard building identified

The man who was killed after being ejected from a vehicle and crashing into the National Guard building in Killeen on Tuesday has been identified.

According to the Killeen Police Department, 30-year-old Brian Nicholas Dick was driving westbound on Little Nolan Road when he hit a concrete curb and drove into the grass.

Police said Dick over corrected the vehicle, drove across Little Nolan Road, and went through two chain link fences before striking a metal building.

During the crash, Dick was ejected from the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the investigation, Killeen Police determined the 2005 Pontiac GTO Dick was driving had been reported stolen.

Authorities said this is the 7th traffic-related death in Killeen this year, and they are still investigating the fatal incident.

