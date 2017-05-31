City of Waco encourages citizens to use website to find lost pets

The City of Waco launched a website in November to help people find their lost pets. Six months later, Animal Care Unit officials say people are using the service, but they are still working to get the word out about the website.

The city said they want people to remember if they have a pet missing, they also need to physically walk through the shelter to check for their lost pet.

If your pet goes missing, you can visit lostpetswaco.com. Animal Control Officers update the website hourly with descriptions of the animals they pick up and where they were picked up.

