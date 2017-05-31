All NB lanes cleared after crash involving cars, 18-wheelers on - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

All NB lanes cleared after crash involving cars, 18-wheelers on I-35 near Troy

BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

All northbound lanes of I-35 near Troy have been cleared after a crash involving several cars and 18-wheelers, according to TxDOT.

The crash was first reported just after 7:15 a.m. near Lely Drive. It was cleared just after 9:15 a.m.

At least one person was taken away by ambulance.

