Man robs Killeen convenience store at knifepoint

Killeen police were investigating an overnight robbery at a convenience store Wednesday.

Police said the robbery happened about 12:40 a.m. at the Mickey's Convenience Store in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.

A masked man, armed with a kitchen knife, robbed the store and ran off with cash, according to police.

Police didn't say how much money he took.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information about this robbery, contact the Killeen Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.