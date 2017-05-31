Man robs Killeen convenience store at knifepoint

No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
President Donald Trump's offer to world leaders to call him directly on his cellphone breaks diplomatic protocol and raises concerns about the security and secrecy of presidential communications.More >>
President Donald Trump's offer to world leaders to call him directly on his cellphone breaks diplomatic protocol and raises concerns about the security and secrecy of presidential communications.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.More >>
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.More >>