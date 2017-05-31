Man sent to hospital after late-night shooting in Killeen

A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Killeen Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle just before midnight.

Police said someone shot a 19-year-old man in the abdomen.

The shooter left the scene. Police believe there is more than one suspect.

Contact the Killeen Police Department if you have any information.

