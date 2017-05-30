Man arrested after getting in altercation with a deputy

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an altercation with an deputy on Wednesday.

A Brazos County deputy stopped a white Dodge pickup near Earl Rudder Freeway going southbound at Wm. Joel Bryan Parkway.

According to the deputy, one of the people inside the vehicle, named Fred Hanhart, appeared nervous. The deputy then asked for another unit to stop by.

Deputies said that when the deputy asked Hanhart to remain seated, he pushed past the deputy attempting to flee.

A struggle ensued, and as Hanhart resisted, a 9 mm pistol fell from his clothes.

The deputy called for assistance and recovered the pistol. The deputy tried to follow Hanhart using the patrol vehicle.

Several other deputies arrived to the scene to look for the fleeing man.

A bystander told the deputies that Hanhart had ran across the freeway and was possibly hiding in the trees between the main lanes of the freeway.

Deputies began to search in that area, and around 11:30 a.m., a deputy located Hanhart hiding under some trees.

A warrant check showed that Hanhart was wanted by the U.S. Marshal's Office for a weapons violation.

Hanhart was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest or detention.

