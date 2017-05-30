Police investigating deadly shooting near high school

The Killeen Police Department said there was a deadly shooting near Ellison High School on the 600 block of Bream Circle.

Police said a verbal altercation between two men turned physical, and the suspect hit the victim with an object. As the victim was walking away, the suspect shot him.

Police found the victim dead at the scene. Police said one man is in custody.

This is developing story.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.