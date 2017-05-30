84-year-old charged for murder of 80-year-old man

The Killeen Police Department said there was a deadly shooting near Ellison High School on the 2800 block of Fishpond.

Police said a verbal altercation between two men turned physical, and the suspect hit the victim with a cane. As the victim was walking away, the suspect shot him.

Police found the victim dead at the scene. Police said one man is in custody.

Police said the victim was 80 years old. He has been identified as John Seth Jr. of Killeen.

The suspect has been identified as 84-year-old Santiago Vasquez. His bond has been set at $1 million.

An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences of Dallas.

