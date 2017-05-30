80-year-old man who died in shooting near high school identified

No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
No one was injured when a train hit a car in Bryan early Tuesday morning.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Killeen police were investigating an overnight robbery at a convenience store Wednesday.More >>
Killeen police were investigating an overnight robbery at a convenience store Wednesday.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>