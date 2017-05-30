Belton Splash Pads now open - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Belton splash pads are now open

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The splash pads in Belton are now open to the public.

The surfaces are soft, non-porous and split resistance. This allows the splash pads to be a safe destination for families. 

The splash pads season begins Memorial Day and lasts through Labor Day.

They will be open to the public from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.

There are two locations for the splash pads:

  • Harris Community Park located at 312 N. Alexander St.
  • South Wall Tiger Park located at 1895 S. Wall St.

