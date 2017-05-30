Paul Ryan visits McLane's Children's Hospital in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Paul Ryan visits McLane's Children's Hospital in Temple

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was in Temple on Tuesday.

Ryan met with Drake McLane and others at the McLane’s Children’s Hospital before stopping off for lunch at the Wildflower Country Club, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police also said that he took time to thank and show his appreciation to the Temple, Belton and Harker Heights Police Departments.

