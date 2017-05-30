Waco ISD Summer Meals to start June 5

The Summer Food Services Program will be providing the Summer Meals starting June 5.

The SFSP provides free breakfast and lunches to children ages 1-18. The SFSP aims to combat potential hunger during the summer break, according to Waco ISD spokesperson Bruce Gietzen.

In 1994, the SFSP began in an effort to continue serving meals during the summer months while students were out of school.

Waco ISD will be sponsoring the SFSP, which receives federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture based on the number of meals served. Their goal is serve as many students possible.

Last summer, the SFSP served for 54 days, serving 62,304 breakfasts and 179,680 meals.

Any child up to the age 18 can participate in the summer program by showing up to one of the campus. Sites will be open from June 5 through Aug.14, 2017.

Some sites will be closed on July 3 and July 4 because of Independence Day.

Below are the sites and dates for the SFSP.

