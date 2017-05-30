University Parks Dr. closed for water system repair - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

University Parks Dr. closed for water system repair

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The street University Parks Dr. will be closed due to a water system repair. 

University Parks Dr. will be closed through-traffic and detoured at Colcord Ave. and Jefferson Ave. beginning May 30.

Utility work is expected to be completed and the road be reopened to through traffic by Friday, June 9. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly