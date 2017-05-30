CTX police giving free gunlocks for National Safety Month

The West Police Department will be giving free gun safety kits and cable-style gun lock upon request because of National Safety Month in June.

According to the West Police Department, safe firearm storage is the number one way to help prevent firearms accidents, theft, and misuse.

June is National Safety Month, and police are asking the public to promote responsible gun ownership and secure firearms.

For free resources, visit www.projectchildsafe.org or stop by the West Police Department for more information.

