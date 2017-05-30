CTX teacher to receive the first Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission's Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Educator Award

A Robinson ISD teacher will be receiving the first Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission's Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Educator Award.

Cheryl Holland of Robinson Junior High School will receive that award, May 30, at 11:15 a.m.

Representatives of the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission will be at the school to award the $1,000 award.

According to the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission website, they are committed to supporting educators across the state who teach about the Holocaust and/or the genocides happening in other countries such as Cambodia, Rwanda, Sudan among others.

The award is given to one educator, who demonstrates excellence with teaching those subjects to students.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.