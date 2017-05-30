Killeen Police investigating sixth traffic-related death of the year

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a deadly, single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to police, authorities were called out to Little Nolan Road at 7:17 a.m. after a blue Pontiac hit a curb and crashed into the National Guard Building.

When authorities arrived in scene, they found a man lying on the ground.

Police said he was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the car during the crash.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

Killeen Police said this is the sixth traffic-related death in Killeen this year, and they are still investigating the incident.

